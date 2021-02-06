AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.40

AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 5237322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) Company Profile (LON:ATM)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo Region, Namibia. AfriTin Mining Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

