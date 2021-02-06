Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

AEM opened at $70.99 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

