Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 287,126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 496,581 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 56,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN opened at $6.76 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

