Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,400 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,599,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

