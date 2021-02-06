Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 169,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2,473.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 45,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.53 and its 200 day moving average is $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

