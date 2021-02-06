Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,863,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 835,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

