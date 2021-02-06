Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ABN Amro cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AFLYY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.