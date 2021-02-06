Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $245.75 and last traded at $256.70. 6,283,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 1,439,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.60.

The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

