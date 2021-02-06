Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $23.97. Air T shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 13,891 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 22,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $431,104.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,473.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 16,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,376 shares of company stock worth $810,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.