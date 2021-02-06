Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Up 19.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) rose 19.6% during trading on Friday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Akerna traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 7,818,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,285,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 858,656 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Akerna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 1,973.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%.

Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

