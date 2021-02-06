Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.