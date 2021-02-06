Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

