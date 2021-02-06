Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.16, with a volume of 444982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$501.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7410278 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

