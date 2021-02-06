Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

