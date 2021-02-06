Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $161.00 Average PT from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $213.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.67. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,688 shares of company stock worth $13,870,426. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $23,339,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

