ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,575,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,027,000 after buying an additional 326,373 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ALLETE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,109,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,393,000 after buying an additional 198,705 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.