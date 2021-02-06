Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

FRA ALV opened at €195.70 ($230.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €198.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €184.03. Allianz SE has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

