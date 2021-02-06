Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €239.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €195.70 ($230.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €198.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €184.03. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

About Allianz SE (ALV.F)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

