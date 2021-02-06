Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 581,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $855.85 million, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $40.04.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

