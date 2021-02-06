Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $33.58 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $855.85 million, a P/E ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,385 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,776 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

