Alpha Omega Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

