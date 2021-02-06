Alpha Omega Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 127,456 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

