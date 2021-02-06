Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $18.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.59 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $16.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $15.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $67.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $78.08 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,136.89.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,655.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

