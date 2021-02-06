Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $14.79 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $14.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $15.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $17.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,651.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

