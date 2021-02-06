Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,400.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,136.89.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,655.90. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

