Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,353.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $18.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $16.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $15.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $67.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $78.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,651.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

