Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.30). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

