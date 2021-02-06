Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.07. Alterity Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 13,420 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

