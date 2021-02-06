Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ACH opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

