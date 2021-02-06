Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amalgamated Bank in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

