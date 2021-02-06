Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,215.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

