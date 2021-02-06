Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $5,200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

