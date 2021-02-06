Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Up 35.7%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s share price was up 35.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 12,047,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average daily volume of 927,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -15.09.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ambow Education as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

