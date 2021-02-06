Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.09.

AMCR stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

