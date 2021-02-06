Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

AEE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 23.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

