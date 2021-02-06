American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) PT Raised to $30.00 at Roth Capital

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth $369,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth $3,186,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.