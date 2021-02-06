American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,841. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.