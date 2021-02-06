American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

NYSE:AWK opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.