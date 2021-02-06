Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Shares Up 12.9%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s share price shot up 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.20. 159,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 160,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

