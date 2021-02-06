AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMETEK by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $117.00 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

