AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97 to $1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. AMETEK also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.18-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. 2,011,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.45.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $2,165,517.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

