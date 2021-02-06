AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 234,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,456,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after buying an additional 793,670 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after buying an additional 594,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after buying an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

