AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 114,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at $47.72 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.