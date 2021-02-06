AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $21.16 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,651 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Equity Residential by 22.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of EQR opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.