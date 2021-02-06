AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $4,135,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 282,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 35,715 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

