AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,420,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Agilent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of A opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,776 shares of company stock worth $15,088,808 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

