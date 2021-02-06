AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $223.91 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $224.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

