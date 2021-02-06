Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $277.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.79.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,216. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in Amgen by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 13,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

