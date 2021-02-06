Amphenol Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by 48.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $137.18.

Shares of Amphenol are going to split on Thursday, March 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 27th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

