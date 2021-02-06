Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.16 Million

Analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report $67.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.30 million and the highest is $75.02 million. Amyris posted sales of $40.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $164.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amyris by 618.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 26.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 495.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

